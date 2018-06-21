OAMC Men's Spring 2019

Galleries

Designer Luke Meier set the mood for this collection with a mildly depressing quote from Marshall McLuhan. “There are no passengers on Spaceship Earth, we are all crew.” Really? Clearly, McLuhan never sampled the pleasures of The Residence suite on Etihad’s Airbus A380.

Still, it’s easy to see where Meier was going with this dreamy, clean-lined collection that was spun around a lost-in-space theme, with crinkly foil fabrics, blurry, watercolor print motifs meant to look as if they were snapped from space, and slogans on the backs of long coats that read: “Overloaded” or “Spaceship Earth.”

Silhouettes were roomy and fluid with long hoodie coats in colors like dusty blue, white or gray. They were worn over cropped trousers or skinny, ribbed sweaters with contrasting colors on the cuffs. Overalls and trousers were splattered with what appeared to be paint, but was more like a starry-night scene viewed from the windows of the International Space Station.

An oversize sweater with long ribbed sleeves and adorned with what looked like a big orange paint splotch was a standout, as was a lineup of neat trousers with built-in belts. Never one to sit still, Meier worked with special treatments, coatings and finishings that gave his fabrics an otherworldly feel.

These were clothes for the here and now, for passengers from planet earth — first-class and economy — as well as for crew. Better yet, Meier wrapped up his liner notes in a far more upbeat mood, quoting Carl Sagan. “Somewhere, something incredible is waiting to be known.” Hopefully, more great collections from the designer.