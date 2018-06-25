The Kooples Men's Spring 2019

  View Gallery — 25   Photos


Alexandre Elicha’s collection was all about punk — and creature comforts — with lots of soft, distressed and worn-in fabrics and oversized silhouettes.

Highlights included a worn-in cotton trench with fraying pocket edges, a striped sweater dotted with holes and a soft tartan bomber jacket and trousers.

Thick cotton T-shirts referenced the Sex Pistols — muses for this collection — while a check suit with fat lapels was adorned with pins that had punk-era slogans such as “No Future.” To complete the era’s references there were cargo pants and jackets covered in a camouflage pattern.

Life isn’t all about rebellion, however, and Elicha cooked up fluid shirts with Italian Baroque prints that were blended with panther and leopard print motifs, which added a sophisticated edge to the collection.

