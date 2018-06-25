Uniforme Paris Men's Spring 2019

Galleries

Uniforme Paris designers Hugues Fauchard and Rémi Bats offered a colorful and well-crafted line up that fit squarely in the luxury spectrum. The pair transferred structure from military outfits and applied them to a Dorothy Draper-inspired universe. The bright color palette fit the modern baroque theme, with pale pink, purple, turquoise blue and mustard yellow. Standouts included cleverly crafted trousers with highwater pant legs that flared out slightly, sailor suit style, and sporting an extra panel across the front. Unsnapped, it folded down to reveal a pocket.

A house robe made from a green and black Raoul Dufy print felt very chic; a bucket hat came in matching fabric.

Newbies on the Paris men’s calendar, these designers may have a young brand but their ambitions are ripe; there were a lot of must-haves, unusual for a debut collection.