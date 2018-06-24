Wooyoungmi Men's Spring 2019

Galleries

“A new generation of David Bowie” inspired Katie Chung’s second solo show, which featured large pointed-down collars and power-shoulders.

With a healthy dose of androgyny poured into the mix, this was an evolution of Wooyoungmi’s romantic bohemian man that emerged for the first time last season.

The most overt sartorial reference to Bowie was a yellow jacket worn with a yellow shirt paying homage to Terry O’Neill’s photo of the singer dating from 1974. But colorways like dusky pink, the faux diamond chokers and healed leather kinky boots sported by many a model also nodded to Bowie’s gender-bending ways (that are so very on-trend today).

Ditto for looks like the oversized beige check jacket with check-printed PVC shorts over slim black pants or the sleeveless jumpsuit with rolled collar.

Chung married an array of old and new fabrics, and played with asymmetry, varied volumes and prints to conceive a fun, more consistent collection.