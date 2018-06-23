Yoshio Kubo Men's Spring 2019

Galleries

Where better to present a see-through bomber jacket stuffed with money than in a bank vault? Yoshio Kubo – a newcomer to the Paris schedule – presented his Japanese gangster types in front of a row of vintage safes in the basement of a former bank in central Paris.

A motley crew of dodgy characters passed through in tech parkas loaded with pockets; a matching bomber and pants in photographic prints of nature, like a contemporary camouflage; color-blocked track tops and minimalist cotton sportswear looks with a hospital vibe.

A fun gender-bending theme surfaced in the tunics used to layer sporty looks and elaborately embroidered underlayers echoed in shorts and accents on military jackets that added an ethnic flavor.

Kitsch velvet slippers completed the looks.

Kubo, who is a fan of American gangster films, developed waterproof fake bills for the bomber filled with banknotes bearing his likeness.