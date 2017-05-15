Alexander McQueen Pre-Fall 2017

Creative director Sarah Burton’s collection was all about female power, both creative and physical, with a collection inspired by the British artist and sculptor Barbara Hepworth and by medieval armor and heraldry.

There were eagle, griffin and mystical embroideries on long chiffon dresses, while others resembled tapestries and a silvery pleated one recalled shining armor. Many were accessorized with leather corset belts or long falconry gloves.

The Hepworth aesthetic came through in color and texture – which contrasted with the medieval flourish. The color palette took in gesso, stone and bone, the latter tone was best expressed through a long and dramatic leather topcoat.

One pleated dress had deep V-neck and a marble print, while another was done in cream devoré velvet. Accessories included a necklace with a large stone at the center (inspired by the one Hepworth wore), flat booties and pebble-shaped clutch bags.