Joseph Pre Fall 2017

Creative director Louise Trotter looked to the Seventies and to traditional British fabrics and patterns for pre-fall. Trotter said she was inspired by old photographs of her parents, taken while she was growing up in the northeast of England.

“I looked at the traditional – but in an untraditional way and I always look at this element of masculine-feminine. What really interested me during that period was that women actually looked very feminine, but likewise men actually looked slightly feminine, too.”

Trotter created a striking range of trans-seasonal, layerable pieces including polished blouses and dresses, nubby, oversized knits and soft trousers. The range was done in hues of mustard, khaki, navy and black – with some pastels.

Trotter’s focus was on English materials and references. She blended Fair Isle patterns with Liberty floral designs, which she printed onto silk blouses and calf-length dresses. She also paired a Fair Isle sweater with a Liberty floral print silk dress.

