Mary Katrantzou Pre-Fall 2017

The designer looked to playing cards — in all their colorful, patterned glory — for this collection filled with classic shapes meant for a range of climates, and a riot of swirls, hearts, leaves and florets.

There was a big focus on daywear, including a sweet jacquard minidress with chunky pearls dotted around the neckline. A Forties-style one with a pussy bow and ruching on the bodice had floral and leaf patterns while a loose printed shirt dress had a scarf hemline.

There were more languid dresses, too, made for poolside cocktails, including a long sleeveless jacquard one with swirling patterns, another with long sleeves and a curling leaf pattern done in red, white and navy. Other silk dresses were printed with abstract ladies’ hands — their nails painted red — holding a set of cards.

For cooler climes, Katrantzou designed tweedy dresses and jackets with flower-shaped buttons dotted down the front, and fox fur stoles in intense shades of royal blue or orangey-red.