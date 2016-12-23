Mother of Pearl Pre-Fall 2017

Galleries

Collection

A photo of Mother of Pearl creative director Amy Powney’s father, shirtless and sitting astride a butch looking motorbike in distressed jeans in the late Seventies in the Powney family’s backyard, sparked the inspiration for the brand’s last pre-fall collection before it adopts a see-now-buy-now model from next September, when it will show fall 2017 on the catwalk.

Papa Powney’s jeans informed the many denim pieces and raw edges throughout the collection, like boiler suits and a playful halter jumpsuit with floral halter straps, while the summertime blooms in the photo inspired the wildflowers and roses that appeared in botanical florals of daisies and roses.

Those florals were a pretty foil to the tougher denim pieces, charming in a cream dress with bared shoulders, fluted sleeves and frills under the bust; and looked striking in a black and red rose print wrap skirt, fastened with velvet ribbons and opening to reveal a contrasting pleated insert.

Heavy khaki cord was another Seventies nod, and looked great in an oversize biker jacket, while Powney’s signature sporty Nineties raver accents were seen in the gathered ankles of floral silk track pants and in the press-studs that opened up the front of nicely tailored trousers in floral jacquard.

Outerwear was mostly outsized bomber or biker shapes, but a couple of long coats with a military mien in a luxe vanilla tweed with a subtle metallic glint or navy jacquard had collars of dramatic proportion and bell sleeves secured by pearl details, another Mother of Pearl signature motif.