Osman Pre-Fall 2017

Osman Yousefzada has been busy adding to his customers’ wardrobes for fall with a concise lineup of easy pieces for day and evening, rooted in his signature clean and tailored silhouettes.

Narrow cropped trousers were paired with fitted houndstooth stretch jackets or zip-front corset tops; a natty gray wool suit came with a boxy jacket and pleated culottes, while a pair of silvered sequined and tiered trousers were made for on-stage shimmying.

Dresses, as always, played a starring role, as in a white shirtdress with burgundy geometric pattern, pointy collar and fat French cuffs; a silk number with asymmetrical buttons down the side, and statement cuffs, and a few fancier ones for evening, including a halter dress, and a strapless, ruffle-front one with a creeping vine and flower pattern.

The designer had a charming tulle moment, too, winding net fabric around the collars of cotton shirts to create Pierrot collars, or gathering it in jaunty tiers for a zip-front yellow top, which he paired with black cropped trousers.