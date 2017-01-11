Ports 1961 Pre-Fall 2017

Ports 1961 creative director Natasa Cagalj paid homage to florals and home interiors for the brand’s pre-fall range that played with oversized proportions in rich textures.

“We continued our organic way of working and this collection particularly draws from familiar domestic environments, taking some simple elements and incorporating them into the collection,” said Cagalj.

The brand offered up a playful and layerable collection filled with comfortable, voluminous separates done in cozy materials.

Blanketlike fabrics were transformed into cocooning outwear pieces as in an oversized wool coat or a poncho done in a midnight blue. Soft knitwear came in the form of a nubby knitted striped sweater and a cardigan. She took still-life photos of vases and flowers which she then used as color-block prints on a sweatshirt, shirt and a coat worn over oversize khaki trousers or a skirt and a printed dress.

Cagalj also worked stretch fabrics into tailored shirts, which had knotted or bow embellishments. They came in a classic white or a printed fabric. Taking the brand’s signature stripe, Cagalj added a new twist and played with the proportions, as in an elongated button-down striped shirt with loose, flowy wrap details worn over floor-sweeping printed trousers.

The range came in a palette of denim gray, black, camel, black, bordeaux and blues softened with lilac and white.