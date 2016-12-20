Roksanda Pre-Fall 2017

Roksanda Ilincic was inspired by William Eggleston photos of Seventies America — especially deserts, gas stations and grannies in cat-eye glasses. She was in a nostalgic mood, adding workwear elements to her signature voluminous forms and shading her collection with copper and dark green, orange and peach, and flashes of metallic fabric.

It was grand, beautiful and unmistakably Roksanda, from the chunky 3-D desert flowers that dotted the waist of a petrol Neoprene jacket or spilled lavishly over the shoulders of a black one. Sixties and Seventies nostalgia also came in an A-line coat with giant buttons resembling sea urchins, or a long breezy bohemian dress, dark green with a wide orange and peach hem.

There were culottes galore, done in heavy cotton twill and adorned with big mismatched buttons, and even a boiler suit glammed up with a silver metallic fabric. Knits had big bell sleeves and those crazy buttons again. There’s no forgetting a woman dressed in Roksanda: Whatever decade she’s working, she’s doing it with drama.