Roland Mouret Pre-Fall 2017

Roland Mouret, on a perpetual quest to fill the holes in his clients’ seasonal wardrobes, turned out a collection of bright and embellished — but still classic — shapes. Among the highlights was a long canary yellow dress done in fil coupé fabric with subtle harness details around the bodice, and a paisley tunic dress also made from fil coupé.

Bomber jackets were embroidered with abstract flowers, as were halter dresses, while crop tops had delicate fringing along the edges of the sleeve. Elsewhere there were draped, languid silhouettes, as in a silk open-back dress with fluid sleeves and a loose belted kimono jacket and trench, both examples of a new outerwear category for the designer.

Mouret is building his business with separates, too, which he said now account for 50 percent of sales. Hence the sculptural tops, knits and sleek double-face satin trousers dotted in between the more statement pieces.