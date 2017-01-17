Agnona Pre-Fall 2017

“I looked to the highest point of Agnona — the Seventies — when the women’s collection was launched,” said creative director Simon Holloway. References to that period emerged especially in the silhouettes. But rather than being nostalgic, the collection offered a modern, luxurious take on daywear, decidedly discreet and sober. The designer conveyed a sophisticated elegance that was revealed through high-end fabrics and textures. The designs were quite simple — sartorial suits, flared skirts, tunic dresses as well as beautiful outwear, such as cashmere capes and chubby coats crafted from a combination of curly shearling and fox. A fluid silk dress with ribbed turtleneck and cuffs was printed with sketched animal heads, while thick yet lightweight sweaters had voluminous, slightly flared sleeves. There was a boyish, urban mood in some of the ensembles comprising narrow coats and comfy pants, which added a cool twist to the chic collection.