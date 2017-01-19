Albino Pre-Fall 2017

Albino D’Amato combined feminine and masculine references in this collection, which spanned from sophisticated bourgeois to urban cool. For pre-fall, the designer, who is gearing up to make a runway return next February in Milan, put the focus on outerwear, with one standout being a feminine wool double-breasted coat that was cut to be fitted at the waist. A trench crafted from a rich jacquard in a floral pattern inspired by late 18th-century British interior design with East Asian influences featured contrasting striped mohair sleeves. Fox fur was printed in different colors for a chubby zippered jacket. The more mannish part of the lineup showed an elegant suit with pleated, cropped pants, along with baggy trousers matched with slouchy graphic sweaters, while dresses and tunics with ruffled details, as well as the long, elegant evening dresses, were quintessentially feminine.