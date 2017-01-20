Aquilano Rimondi Pre-Fall 2017

Tommaso Aquilano and Roberto Rimondi looked at the style of the mid-Eighties for their pretty, elegant pre-fall collection. The focus was on the high waist, underscored by belts, while shirts sleeves were cut in generous volumes. The duo infused a sense of comfortable ease in a maxicoat with a shawl collar, as well as in a sporty-chic outfit featuring paper bag-waist denim pants with graphic contrast stitching paired with a big ribbed turtleneck sweater. More openly feminine looks included a fitted knit dress, as well as a velvet frock with a bias-cut hem and a skin-tight velvet top tucked into a fluid skirt. With this collection, the designers showed their intention to continue paving an interesting path toward defining a style that is extremely feminine in its practical sophistication.