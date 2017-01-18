Blugirl Pre-Fall 2017

For her younger Blugirl line, Anna Molinari delivered a cute collection combing cool, urban references with a sweet, more romantic appeal. The brand’s signature roses were printed on silk dresses and worn with sweaters cropped at the waist. The knitted pieces were punctuated by embroideries of mountain flowers, including lilies of the valley, which were also printed on girly frocks with ruffles and velvet ribbons. The outwear offering included a chubby fox fur coat, a parka layered over a dress with a see-through tulle and lace insert, as well as an ecological leopard jacket featuring the letters BA embroidered with sequins and pearls. Molinari introduced more masculine accents via argyle sweaters in bold tones, as well as check suits, while the range of floral brocade pieces turned festive and energetic.