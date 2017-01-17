Blumarine Pre-Fall 2017

Galleries

Eighties’ British New Romanticism served as the main inspiration for Blumarine’s pretty collection. This was reflected in the glam-rock attitude of the lineup, which included a patchwork chubby intarsia fur coat matched with slim pants and a sheer shirt. An updated version of traditional English tartan was printed on a range of styles, including a chiffon blouse worn with flared pants, as well as a minidress layered under an orange shearling coat combining short and long hair to re-create the same checkered motif. The brand’s signature hyperfeminine attitude emerged in a floral pattern printed on velvet used for a pajama suit and a dress worn with a short leopard jacket trimmed with velvet. Among the evening pieces, velvet and lace slipdresses worked in nocturnal tones conveyed a sensual femininity.