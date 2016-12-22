Dsquared2 Pre-Fall 2017

Galleries

Dean and Dan Caten took an imaginative trip to the mountains for pre-fall. Despite the main inspiration, which especially echoed in the use of fabrics and sporty accents, the collection was focused on a sharp, urban look enhanced by the color palette, dominated by black with hints of white and red. Padded and quilted details appeared on the sleek outerwear, functional zippers punctuated the graphic minidresses, while sweatshirts cut in oversize silhouettes were crafted from technical jersey. Leather took center stage in the lineup. It came bonded with jersey for a T-shirt dress cinched at the waist with a tone-on-tone belt, or patchworked for slim pants and a motorbike jacket recalling motorcycle ice racing uniforms. The Caten twins also paid tribute to their native Canada via a forest-inspired print appearing on a silk T-shirt and a minidress and the traditional black-and-red checks of a bomber jacket embellished with a rich fur collar. Channeling a more laid-back and less bling-bling look, Dsquared2 offered a solid wardrobe for contemporary women who head to exclusive ski resorts after a week at the office.