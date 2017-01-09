Emilio Pucci Pre-Fall 2017

Creative director Massimo Giorgetti refreshed the signature codes of the Emilio Pucci house with a sporty, urban spin. Pre-fall came with a metropolitan appeal, which translated into silk velvet track suits, pants and skirts with elastic bands in contrasting colors, as well as capes and blankets worn with an effortless attitude. Fabrics received an innovative makeover with silk, cut for blouses and trenches, treated to resemble glossy nylon. The classic pajama ensemble was splashed with an archival print, while a range of new patterns, spanning from delicate botanicals to graphics, shone on quilted jackets and skirts, roomy caftans, as well as embroidered blouses with oversized sleeves. Giorgetti also revamped the house’s hallmark silk jersey, which he crafted for hyper-feminine draped, asymmetric dresses worked in vivid tones of pink, yellow and electric blue.