Emporio Armani Pre-Fall 2017

Graphic patterns and color combinations matched with fluid, relaxed silhouettes in the Emporio Armani pre-fall collection. For his younger line, the designer revamped and refreshed some of its signature staples, such as the office suit, now shown in a playful check with a trompe l’oeil effect on the jacket. Armani introduced more quintessentially feminine pieces in the lineup, such as a full skirt embellished with embroideries of fashion sketches, a T-shirt with a romantic heart, as well as a silk cocktail minidress decorated with vertical lines of crystals, sequins and beads. The collection, which was a sum of the Emporio Armani codes, offered plenty of options for the contemporary women looking for rational, functional clothes with a smart appeal.