Erika Cavallini Pre-Fall 2017

Galleries

Collection

Erika Cavallini looked to England for her pre-fall collection. The inspiration merged in the lineup’s warm, dark tones recalling the island’s countryside, and in several classic British fabrics. These included checked cloths in overalls, cinched at the waist with a thick leather belt and paired with a cotton shirt with ruffled sleeves. She introduced a utilitarian vibe via the functional applied pockets, softened by romantic frills, which punctuated a sweater and a skirt worked in woody tones. The main inspiration also echoed in a vintage tapestry pattern printed on silk, fluid dresses, while a dégradé effect was re-created on a crepe de chine off-the-shoulder frock. This feminine attitude contrasted with the rigor of Cavallini’s tailored suits. The collection offered plenty of options for women looking for a discreet eccentricity, never too exaggerated, but definitely very individual.