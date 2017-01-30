Ermanno Scervino Pre-Fall 2017

Galleries

Collection

Ermanno Scervino refreshed its signature hyper-feminine aesthetic with a mannish touch, which helped convey a sense of modern elegance. Coats, cropped pants and shorts were crafted from traditional men’s suiting fabrics, such as Prince of Wales and chevron wools, which got a soft makeover with the introduction of linen yarns. The sartorial appeal of these pieces was balanced by delicate silk blouses embellished with little ruffles and bows, while lace dresses — sometimes showing silk satin inserts and plissé details — had a sensual feel, also enhanced by long, body-conscious macramé frocks. Scervino injected an urban spin into outerwear, from a cool biker jacket lined with shearling and quilted parkas enriched with fur accents to an elongated bomber with embroideries of dragons inspired by Asian cultures.