Giorgio Armani Pre-Fall 2017

Bold colors are quite unexpected in a Giorgio Armani collection. But for pre-fall, bright red, orange and green marked a playful, vivid shift from the brand’s classic color palette — usually limited to gray, beige and black hues, which still remain at the core of the label. Armani took an eclectic approach this season by mixing and matching details from the collections he’s developed through the decades. The result was a lineup of sophisticated, discreet femininity highlighted with eccentric touches. Coats, for example, were cut in oversized silhouettes inspired by his signature trenches of the Nineties. Buttons and zippers punctuated the ankles of mannish pants, while jackets’ generous shoulders featured new, impeccable sartorial constructions. Jacquard coats, showing patterns echoing South American travels, were a charming introduction in the collection, which also offered exquisite evening dresses that got the glam treatment through a cascade of crystals and embroideries.