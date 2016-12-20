I'm Isola Marras Pre-Fall 2017

Galleries

Antonio Marras channeled an Andean mood for pre-fall in his I’m Isola Marras contemporary line. The designer didn’t take the inspiration too literally, but reworked it through his eclectic sensibility. He paired cozy knits with graphic intarsia and fringed details, including oversize cardigans and sweaters, with maxi floral dresses, as well as padded jackets with functional appeal. The color palette ranged from tones of green and brown to bouquetlike hues of pink, lilac and yellow. The brand’s signature multicolor stripes were juxtaposed with tile-inspired romantic graphics, as well as micro polka dots. While the jumpsuits — crafted by combining different fabrics — had a workwear-inspired, mannish attitude, micro skirts worn with fitted jackets had a cute school-uniform feel. Spanning from folk to sweet, Marras mixed and matched different influences in a charming collection marked by his hypercreative approach.