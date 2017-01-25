Jil Sander Pre-Fall 2017

Galleries

Collection

Creative director Rodolfo Paglialunga is closing his adventure at Jil Sander on a chic note. The designer, who will be succeeded by Lucie and Luke Maier after the women’s runway show next month, delivered an elegant, pretty pre-fall collection. Rooted in the brand’s signature minimalist approach, he filled the lineup with staples that showed both a unisex attitude and an extremely feminine, yet discreet and intellectual femininity. Cashmere coats, also shown with mohair touches, were cut in clean silhouettes, cotton shirts were designed as maxi Ts embellished with macro pockets, while pants, crafted from Japanese fabrics with a paper-like hand, featured wide legs. Paglialunga used leather for a super-soft trench coat, while a shearling jacket had an oversized fit. Silk dresses injected with an effortless sophistication revealed drapes that created functional pockets; knitted frocks were fluid and relaxed, and a dress cinched at the waist with a coordinated belt was made of a technical fabric with metallic gold coating for a touch of eccentricity. Everything conveyed a sense of comfort combined with an essential design and luxurious materials.