Mantù Pre-Fall 2017

A slight Seventies’ inspiration ran through the Mantù collection, which offered a well-executed lineup of women’s staples with a contemporary twist. Rigorous, clean silhouettes — including a bouclé coat, cinched at the waist with a velvet belt, and a flared duffle coat worn over a turtleneck — contrasted with a flamboyant trench trimmed with maxi ruffles. Streetwear references emerged on a bomber jacket enriched by a rose gold metal zip, while cropped denim pants matched with a sweater and a shirt for a tomboy look — and it all contrasted with the Bohemian-chic attitude of a pretty black maxidress with contrasting colored stripes.