MSGM Pre-Fall 2017

Collection

Buckingham Palace, Portobello, Blur’s “Girls and Boys” as the soundtrack — this is the creative path Massimo Giorgetti walked for pre-fall. Influenced by “The Crown” TV series as well as by vintage images of Princess Diana — some of her looks are reproduced in the lineup — Giorgetti developed a cool, smart collection defined by a postmodern juxtaposition of different forces. He paired a sartorial suit worked in a combination of Prince of Wales and houndstooth patterns with a sequined hoodie and a padded silk satin bomber, while he trimmed a Prince of Wales cape with ruffles for a feminine touch. Eighties silhouettes echoed in the blazers, as well as in the high-waisted pants. References to polo and British hunting appeared in the printed dresses, skirts and tops, which featured horse-riding and hound-dog prints. After seasons where Giorgetti embraced an edgier and quirkier look, this collection marks a fortuitous return to the essence of MSGM: a contemporary brand delivering well-done, Italian-made clothes that are very easy to integrate in an everyday wardrobe and guarantee an instant cool appeal at the same time.