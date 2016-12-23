No. 21 Pre-Fall 2017

For pre-fall, creative director Alessandro Dell’Acqua said he combined an attitude inspired by American sportswear with a typical Italian aesthetic. The designer captured the two influences by looking at the Fifties, which were echoed in both the silhouettes and the fabrics. Despite the retro feel, the lineup looked modern and captivating. Playing with contrasts, Dell’Acqua paired a checkered bustier dress embellished with an embroidered peplum, with an oversize cardigan infused with a nerdy, college-inspired attitude. A hyper-feminine circle skirt was matched with a maxi sweatshirt and a sleeveless wool trenchcoat. The brand’s signature sportswear references were softened this season. Case in point: the staple No. 21 bomber was crafted from soft mohair and printed with romantic flowers. This was layered over a silk dress punctuated by delicate ruffles.