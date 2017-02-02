Philipp Plein’s pre-fall collection, with its abundance of hearts, seems to arrive just in time for Valentine’s Day. The traditional symbol of love was printed on chiffon mini-slipdresses and appeared as intarsia on a high-waisted knitted pencil skirt, while patches in the shape of tattoo-inspired hearts were stitched on denim pants and jackets. In keeping with the brand’s flamboyant, maximalist aesthetic, leather biker and bomber jackets, as well a shearling coat trimmed with fox fur, was decorated by bold embroideries and multicolor crystals enriched the skintight evening dresses showing sexy cutouts. Chubby dyed fox jackets, as well as a mink checkered bomber, offered a playful take on the classic fur outerwear.