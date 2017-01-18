Rossella Jardini Pre-Fall 2017

Rossella Jardini combined the signature elements of her elegant style with a certain rigor this season. Rather than focusing on details and embellishments, the designer played with shapes, featuring volumes recalling late-Eighties atmosphere. There were pretty outerwear pieces, such as an oversized cashmere vest with a detachable caplet and a simple coat with voluminous sleeves. These were juxtaposed with a range of feminine designs, including a striped flannel maxiskirt with ruffles that was paired with a thick sweater exuding an artisanal vibe. Jardini’s signature tailored jackets were embellished with contrasting trim and a tuxedo was crafted from pink Lurex metallic for a touch of glamour. She introduced a leopard pattern on a velvet parka, as well as on a lightweight silk apron dress layered over a black turtleneck. With its effortless sophistication, the collection offered well-executed staples infused with a rational, conscious femininity.