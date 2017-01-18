Stella Jean Pre-Fall 2017

Sport continues to be a huge source of fashion inspiration, and this season, Stella Jean looked at boxing, which influenced many of the collection’s details. She combined athletic references with a British countryside influence, and also included her recognizable African motifs, as well as new arty patterns inspired by Fauvism. This might sound like a lot — and actually, it was. But the designer managed to find a nice balance among the different elements mixed and matched in this creative lineup. Mannish fabrics were crafted from elegant midlength skirts decorated with flying ducks; sartorial pants carried the elastic waistband of boxing shorts, decorated with the “Jean” logo, and feminine shirtdresses in graphic African patterns paired with cozy, handmade oversized sweaters with dreamlike scenes. Outerwear spanned from hunting jackets with velvet collars and Casentino wool cabans to roomy printed coats.