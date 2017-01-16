A realistic collection. Just as with her men’s fall collection, Donatella Versace’s goal for her pre-fall women’s lineup for Versus was to deliver real clothes, meaning clothes that can actually be worn in everyday life. To deliver that straightforward message, Versace looked back at the Versus brand of the Nineties. This was reflected in the range of sensual mini dresses embellished with safety pins, narrow pants with leather waistbands and shirtdresses with cut outs on the back. New, contemporary elements were introduced, such as the workwear influences seen in a wool coat with buttons engraved with lion heads, which was inspired by a utilitarian shirt. The athleisure trend took center stage with cotton fleece tracksuits with zippers and logo stripes running down the legs and arms, as well as with fitted jersey dresses embellished with metallic mesh, which was incorporated onto the fabric via techniques used in the activewear business.