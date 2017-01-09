A.L.C Pre-Fall 2017

Galleries

Andrea Lieberman’s pre-fall collection was all about seasonless dressing — specifically making clothes that could be appropriate all year long. “The pieces you want to buy in pre-fall are really year-round,” said Lieberman. With an eye toward soft and deep colors, such as peachy pink and deep green, she worked on easy, wardrobe staple shapes that had transitional value — slipdresses; bomber jackets; floral-printed dresses and the stretch ribbed knits meant to be layered onto looks. One of the things the lineup did well was keep the slipdress-layered-over-a-shirt look alive with pink dresses worn over white shirts and a black slip over a crisp white blouse.