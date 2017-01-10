Caroline Constas Pre-Fall 2017

“I definitely relate to that summer costume, being Greek and always having a destination for the season, so I really wanted it to be very happy and full of prints and colors.” said Caroline Costas of her pre-fall collection, which she actually referred to as high summer, given her buy-now-wear-now mind-set.

And it only makes sense to take the emphasis away from a particular season, as her pieces always have that vacation flair. This time around, she exuded a Latin American influence in tropical print bohemian dresses, ruffled skirts paired with off-the-shoulder tops and in a romantic white lace number with flared sleeves.