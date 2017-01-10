Cushnie et Ochs Pre-Fall 2017

Carly Cushnie and Michelle Ochs took separate trips to Africa last year, with Cushnie exploring the Western and Northern regions and Ochs touching down in Tanzania. They returned with wide-ranging influences — drawing from the country’s raw craftsmanship, brightly colored tribal wear and safari looks — all of which they poured into their vast collection of knits, separates and slinky cocktail dresses.

The nods to Africa were never literal: A camel suede vest and sleeveless belted crepe jumpsuit nodded subtly to utilitarian safari motifs and marked a move toward separates and daywear. “We’ve been known for our dresses, but our separates category is really growing,” said Cushnie, citing the lineup’s sexy bodysuits and jumpsuits as evening alternatives. The label, which has always been known for its sleek silhouettes in stretch viscose — typically rendered with cutouts and little other embellishment — also introduced a series of beaded looks for the season, some with more heavy-handed decorations than others. A long-sleeve bodysuit covered in colorful confetti beads, paired with flared trousers, felt modern and sophisticated and never overwrought.