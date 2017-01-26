Drome Pre-Fall 2017

Known for inventive outerwear, Marianna Rosati’s Italian leather label Drome really hits its stride in colder seasons. Her latest pre-fall lineup emphasized chic shearling, leather and wool statement coats, which were grouped into two disparate themes: military and ladylike. In the former, Rosati interpreted the nylon bomber jacket trend with a maximalist approach, decorating hers with buttery leather snap pockets and white shearling trim. Elsewhere, for something more feminine, Rosati’s sophisticated trenchcoats took on softer silhouettes in shades of burgundy, pink and ivory and were accessorized with contrast leather belts. A few curly shearling coats in bright neons — with exaggerated collars and cuffs — took on a funky Seventies feel. Ditto to the ruffled leather trousers, silk pussy-bow blouses and platform leather boots.