Edun Pre-Fall 2017

Edun’s design team looked to the salt and clay terrain of Sossusvlei, a cultural heritage site in the Namib Desert, for pre-fall inspiration. The organic, curved lines and rich colors of the landscape informed the lineup’s earthy palette and plant embroideries, but overall the designers trod gently on the reference, infusing the chic collection with playful modernity and artisanal craftsmanship.

The team introduced new custom fabrics this season, including a hand-woven faso dan fani — a traditional African cotton fabric, here blended with yellow Lurex metallic in a quirky check print — and a textural mohair tweed, both rendered into boyish separates and suiting. Elsewhere, hand-embroidered patches made by artisans in Ibaba, Rwanda, added decorative contrast to felted wool midi skirts and cropped wide-leg trousers.

The label expanded its knitwear to include statement sweaters with woven abstract bird motifs and colorful beading arranged in artful chevron patterns. Casual looks in white, Moroccan-sourced denim — all of it certified by the Better Cotton Initiative — was a highlight throughout: the team rendered it into a cool zip-up dress with beaded straps and a cropped jacket with red top-stitching and batiked zebra buttons from Kibera.