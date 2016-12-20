Galvan Pre-Fall 2017

Galleries

For pre-fall, London-based Galvan aimed to widen its consumer reach with more diverse occasion attire. Since launching in 2014, the brand has become known for minimally chic cocktail slipdresses — with a celebrity following including Selena Gomez, Rihanna, Jennifer Lawrence and Sienna Miller, among others. This collection took the idea of relaxed evening and offered separates appropriate for day. Cold-shoulder tops, playful lace-up trousers and an expansion on jumpsuits were not only more affordable evening alternatives, but also held more opportunities to wear them, with the same clean aesthetic.

Inspired by architect Tadao Ando, the lineup balanced calm and clean with a slight masculine touch. Ando’s influence was seen in the “boxing” laces found on jumpsuits and evening tops, akin to the elastic binding boxers wrap around their hands. The color of the lacing can be customized, as well, so customers have the option of contrasting colors for a graphic, mismatched look. Ando’s masculine influence was subtle, always allowing feminine silhouettes to shine. Naturally, there were updates to the line’s signature long dresses, including color options for a high-performing sequined number, a rust-colored high-necked dress and color-blocked versions of diamond cutout slips.