Ganni’s collections smartly strike a balance between sporty, Scandinavian cool and hyperfemininity. This season was no exception, with creative director Ditte Reffstrup’s vast lineup offering embroidered satin bombers and striped tracksuits alongside floral-printed smocked-waist dresses and ruffled polka-dot blouses.

Reffstrup aimed to capture the chic, jet-set lifestyle depicted in Slim Aarons’ photographs in the Fifties and Sixties, back when air travel was still fairly new and taking flight was an occasion to dress up. A puff-sleeve seersucker cropped top that tied at the waist certainly invoked the effortless poolside vibe seen in Aarons’ work, but overall, the reference was more abstract than literal, with Reffstrup providing tons of cool, travel-friendly looks, as in silk leopard-printed pajama trousers and pink Lurex metallic knit cardigans.