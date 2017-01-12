Giamba Pre-Fall 2017

Galleries

Giambattista Valli transported his young, sassy sister label Giamba to the zodiac universe, infusing his latest lineup with whimsy and romance. The label’s signature frills — long-sleeve minidresses with puff shoulders and velvet bow-trimmed silk georgette blouses — featured playful prints and embroideries, such as naked, dancing fairies; butterflies and astrological symbols. Elsewhere, a cropped jacquard jacket with a faux-fur collar was decorated with embroidered fawns roaming a field of daisies. Valli tempered the femininity with some sporty touches, such as corduroy flares and bombers and hoodies accented with faux Mongolian fur, while ultrashort pleated miniskirts and lace-up booties added a dash of naughty.