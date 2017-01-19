Marina Moscone Pre-Fall 2017

Galleries

Collection

Just in her second collection, Marina Moscone — previously design director at Peter Som — has a clear vision of her woman. “She’s strong, independent and has a very cool paired-down look,” she said. “She does not need a lot to look beautiful,” referring to a board with signature faces of the Nineties, like Gwyneth Paltrow, Amber Valletta and Christy Turlington.

Clothing-wise, this translated into classic pieces worked in luxurious, top-notch fabrics with understated details. Case in point: a sultry smocked velvet wrap dress, a double-faced cashmere wrap coat, velvet tank tops paired with matching five pocket trousers, silk-wash satin pajama sets and a memorable plum pleated gown.

“It’s all about cool luxury,” Moscone said.