Noon by Noor Pre-Fall 2017

With the introduction of draping rendered in soft and fluid silhouettes, Noon by Noor’s lineup took a new feminine turn for pre-fall. It was most evident in the collection’s cool, asymmetric silk skirts and a white silk trench, all of it conveying effortless chic.

Designers and cousins Shaikha Noor Al Khalifa and Shaikha Haya Al Khalifa continued to touch upon themes of transparency seen in the label’s recent spring collection, but the duo also looked to arctic landscapes this season, which they translated into their looks via fractured ice prints, sparkling embellishments and speckled cashmere knits in tones of blue. The collection also included a few inventive takes on eveningwear, as in a navy strapless beaded corset layered over a sheer tulle T-shirt.