Pringle of Scotland Pre-Fall 2017.

Thought Pringle of Scotland was known for its luxurious takes on classic Scottish knitwear? It is. But over the course of the brand’s 200-year history, it made a splash in arenas outside high-end fashion. “A lot of people you come across say, ‘I know it — it’s the golfing brand,’” said Pringle creative director Fran Stringer, noting that one of her priorities as she marks her first year at the brand is to better communicate the house’s modern identity, particularly in America, where it’s making a push beginning with pre-fall. (Pringle, famous for its twinsets and argyle on the links, no longer has a golf line.)

Stringer showed the collection in New York at the Mercer Hotel, hosting a small lunch for American editors to better acquaint them with her and her lineup. She very much focused on bringing the archive — rich with Fair Isles and paisleys, its original twinsets and argyle — into today’s world. She pushed cozy classics forward, reinterpreting the twinset as a cardigan and skirt or oversized poncho and skirt meant to be worn with trainers. Fair Isle sweaters became big statement pieces in subtle patchwork constructions, while the traditional argyle was shown on asymmetric cardigans. New textures came in big Lurex knits, lined in cashmere — Stringer noted that the Pringle customer loves a soft hand. A cashmere lining allowed her to explore more novelty yarns without losing the softness. The collection offered a lot to cuddle up in while maintaining a style-conscious profile.