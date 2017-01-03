Reem Acra Pre-Fall 2017

Reem Acra has been spending a lot of time in Dubai, where she’s shooting “Fashion Star” for Dubai One TV, a “Project Runway”-like spinoff that features Acra as a judge and mentor to 12 aspiring designers. The city’s opulence might’ve influenced her latest pre-fall collection, which showcased a few evening looks alongside a growing ready-to-wear category, rendered with gold metallic lace and brocades, sparkling beaded embroideries and bright pops of color.

With 2017 marking the brand’s 20th anniversary, Acra is focused on broadening her base to encompass more than just bridal and red-carpet clients. She poured the same dose of glamour into her separates-heavy lineup, which juxtaposed the overtly sexy — a sculptural black leather bustier with a flirty peplum, for example, or lace-trimmed miniskirts — with softer romantic pieces, such as high-neck guipure lace bell-sleeve tops. She also introduced a few sleek pants silhouettes, cutting them with front-slits or open ruffles to allow movement. Evening gowns featured rich embellishments, such as transparent mesh bodices covered in floral-embroidered sequins and appliqués.