Sea Pre-Fall 2017

Monica Paolini and Sean Monahan pared things back for pre-fall, moving away — well, slightly — from the ultrafeminine bohemian floral prints and colorful embroidered laces for which Sea is known. “It’s cleaner than what we usually do,” said Paolini during a walk-through, noting a new emphasis on sportswear and men’s-inspired looks. “We focused more on solids to make it feel fresh.”

The collection still brimmed with the label’s signature feminine frills — like bell-sleeve blouses and sleeveless silk dresses decorated in border prints — but it also included more tomboy separates, including double-breasted blazers and wide-leg belted trousers in crisp cotton canvas. Several looks featured mixed fabrics, as in a flirty summer dress that blended striped cotton jersey with puffy embroidered eyelet sleeves. Elsewhere, a shearling-trimmed cropped denim jacket felt just right for a chilly summer night.