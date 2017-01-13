Tracy Reese Pre-Fall 2017

Galleries

Tracy Reese channeled an escapist mood for pre-fall, invoking the beaches of Bali with a collection of flirty, festive summer dresses and easy separates in leafy botanical and bamboo prints. “Wear-now is superimportant to me and our customers,” she said. “There’s no fur here. It’s what you want to wear when it’s 90 degrees, which is the reality of when this collection ships.”

Breezy, ruffled dresses and tops are a relative no-brainer for summer, but what set them apart here was the attention to detail: Reese piled on texture and detail, playing with geometric-patterned laces, floral fil coupés, crinkled silks, pops of transparency and raw-edged hemlines. A chic pair of cream snap-button trousers with contrast top-stitching — and an oversize blazer to match — tempered the feminine frills with something more streetwise.