Trina Turk Pre-Fall 2017

Trina Turk took a wear-now approach to pre-fall — or transition, as she prefers to call the season. “It’s such a tricky time, we want it to look like fall, but it’s actually delivered in July,” she explained. Fashionwise, she focused on an olive green base with pops of color accenting the looks. A great military jacket went over a feminine floral print dress, pajama pants paired with striped Ts and embroidered bomber jackets, and pleated dresses featured built-in necklaces, while for the boys, Turk continued to offer jumpsuits. “It’s all about things that could transition into true fall,” she said, “and take a summery kind of lighthearted approach to the whole thing.”