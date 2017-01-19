  View Gallery — 19   Photos


Acne Studios creative director Jonny Johansson is fond of blurring gender lines — after all, he once asked his son Frasse to model in a campaign for his women’s collection. It came as little surprise, therefore, that some of the looks from his pre-fall line ended up on Primal Scream frontman Bobby Gillespie.

“I’ve always been interested in the self-expression clothing can give. Often I’ve been inspired by the self-expression of musicians. As I was finalizing the collection, I realized I’d designed a look for Bobby Gillespie,” Johansson said in a statement.

The singer’s lanky frame proved a perfect foil for the Seventies-tinged lineup, which revolved around droopy flared pants, Lurex sweaters and leather trench coats. Gillespie channeled a glam-rock vibe in a lilac satin blouse with a trailing scarf placket, which was paired with candy-stripe flares that pooled around the feet.

Acne Pre-Fall 2017

19 Photos 

Johansson softened the androgynous looks with strokeable textures like pleated velvet, shaggy shearling and alpaca mohair. But even the more conventionally feminine looks were subverted — witness the satin floral print slipdress layered over a thin striped caftan and topped with a coonskin cap. What’s a conventional woman, anyway?

load comments