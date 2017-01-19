Acne Pre-Fall 2017

Acne Studios creative director Jonny Johansson is fond of blurring gender lines — after all, he once asked his son Frasse to model in a campaign for his women’s collection. It came as little surprise, therefore, that some of the looks from his pre-fall line ended up on Primal Scream frontman Bobby Gillespie.

“I’ve always been interested in the self-expression clothing can give. Often I’ve been inspired by the self-expression of musicians. As I was finalizing the collection, I realized I’d designed a look for Bobby Gillespie,” Johansson said in a statement.

The singer’s lanky frame proved a perfect foil for the Seventies-tinged lineup, which revolved around droopy flared pants, Lurex sweaters and leather trench coats. Gillespie channeled a glam-rock vibe in a lilac satin blouse with a trailing scarf placket, which was paired with candy-stripe flares that pooled around the feet.

Johansson softened the androgynous looks with strokeable textures like pleated velvet, shaggy shearling and alpaca mohair. But even the more conventionally feminine looks were subverted — witness the satin floral print slipdress layered over a thin striped caftan and topped with a coonskin cap. What’s a conventional woman, anyway?