Carven Pre-Fall 2017

Ahead of announcing its new creative director, Carven stayed the course with a less girly, more arty spin on the urban Parisian wardrobe. Many items winked to men’s fashion, such as asymmetric shirtdresses in panels of diagonally striped cotton. Outerwear options included a minimalist tailored coat with a pleated waist and a cute bomber jacket in a Prince of Wales check with cream knitted sleeves that emulated sheepskin.

The line’s more feminine side surfaced in a black dress with spaghetti straps and a wavy décolleté inspired by Ettore Sottsass’ iconic Fragola Mirror design; a floaty black flower-print dress in a pretty Argaman iris motif, and a fitted black top in technical jersey with undulating peplums. The collection’s statement shade — fuchsia – played out on Eighties-tinged cocktail dresses with black lace accents. Boyish flats finished off the looks.